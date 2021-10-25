Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EGLE opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $615.26 million, a PE ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

