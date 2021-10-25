Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.