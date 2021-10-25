eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.41.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

