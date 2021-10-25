Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 249,531 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $81,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP opened at $187.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

