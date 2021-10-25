Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of DiamondHead as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $12,179,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $4,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $5,006,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

