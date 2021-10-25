Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816,096 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

