Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.72 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 329,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,376,000 after acquiring an additional 71,465 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

