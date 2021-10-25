ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Stake Reduced by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,724 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENNVU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

ENNVU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.