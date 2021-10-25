Edison International (NYSE:EIX) versus EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Financial Analysis

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edison International and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edison International and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.69 $871.00 million $4.52 13.37 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility & Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edison International beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

