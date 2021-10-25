Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.59 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

