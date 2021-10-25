Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $116.59 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

