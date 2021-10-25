Egretia Tops One Day Volume of $1.40 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Egretia has a market cap of $8.81 million and $1.40 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00207640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102748 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.