eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of eHealth worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 80.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $24,641,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $19,637,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

