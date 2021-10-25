Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stake Raised by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Endava were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.55. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.