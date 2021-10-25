Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.45

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.