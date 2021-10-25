Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.50

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 1737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,973 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 623.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

