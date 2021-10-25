Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.68 ($18.45).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.99. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.