Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

