Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

