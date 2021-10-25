Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

