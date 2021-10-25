EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.