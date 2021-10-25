Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 3.7%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 5,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

