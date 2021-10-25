EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00077393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00101355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,124.64 or 1.00090479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.18 or 0.06636018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

