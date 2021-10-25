Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

EPOKY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

