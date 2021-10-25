EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.