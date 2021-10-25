Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Equitable worth $76,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

