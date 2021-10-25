Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

