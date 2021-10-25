ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded by JMP Securities

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 35,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

