Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

