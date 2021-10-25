Ethverse Trading Up 48.8% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00470740 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.80 or 0.00952052 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,971,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,152 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.