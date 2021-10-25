Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1.49 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.