Evedo Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Evedo has a market cap of $2.06 million and $2.04 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

