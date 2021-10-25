Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,976. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

