EVERTEC (EVTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $46.69 on Monday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.