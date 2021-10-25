Expanse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,586.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.11 million and $7,586.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

