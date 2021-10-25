Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.80

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

