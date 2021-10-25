Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

