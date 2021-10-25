Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

