Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,297 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Blackbaud worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BLKB stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.