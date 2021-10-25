Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after buying an additional 1,226,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

NYSE:V opened at $232.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

