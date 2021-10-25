Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 136.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.56 and a one year high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.