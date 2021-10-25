Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 12,501 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 328,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

