Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Holdings Raised by KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 12.6% of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Farfetch worth $105,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.