Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

