Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 29,501 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $32,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

JAMF stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

