Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 7,049 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.39. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

