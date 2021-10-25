Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,832 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.17% of CarGurus worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,566 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

