Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dropbox worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,135 shares of company stock worth $1,830,214. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

