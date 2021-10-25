Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 186,388 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $38,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

