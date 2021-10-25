Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,837 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.81 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Palomar’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

